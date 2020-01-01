Ayanda Dlamini: AmaZulu appoint former striker as Vukusic's assistant

Usuthu have made changes to their technical team following the departure of Khenyeza to TS Galaxy

have moved swiftly to replace departed assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza with Ayanda Dlamini effective immediately.

Dlamini takes over from Khenyeza who resigned from the club to join TS Galaxy as head coach on Sunday.

The former Usuthu striker had been working for the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge team since retiring from professional football.

ANNOUNCEMENT 🗣



We are pleased to announce the appointment of Ayanda Dlamini as the assistant to head coach Jozef Vukusic.



AmaZulu General Manager, Lunga Sokhela confirmed the elevation of the former striker into the first team with immediate effect.#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/tbSsvyBcbA — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) February 17, 2020

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela said Dlamini isn't a stranger to working with the first team as he had already been doubling as the MDC coach and playing a part as a member of Vukusic's backroom staff.

"Ayanda Dlamini has already been playing a dual role at the club, coaching and training the MDC side while also playing a part in the first team technical staff," said Sokhela as Dlamini was unveiled on Monday.

Meanwhile, Dlamini's appointment as Vukusic's assistant as open doors for another former player in Nhlanhla Zwane.

Zwane, who was working as head coach of the U13 team at the club, has now been appointed as the new head coach of Usuthu's MDC team.