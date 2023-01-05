Awoniyi strikes to close in on Manchester City's Haaland record in Premier League

Taiwo Awoniyi was on target to help Nottingham Forest get off the bottom three in their Premier League win away at Southampton.

Awoniyi winner lifted Nottingham Forest from relegation zone

It was his fourth strike this season

Awoniyi hopes to feature against Blackpool in FA Cup

WHAT HAPPENED: Awoniyi scored the lone goal of the match as Nottingham Forest claimed maximum points against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Super Eagle capitalised on Brennan Johnson's pass after 27 minutes to score a vital goal that lifted his team from the relegation zone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Nigeria international's strike was his fourth in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

Prior to the game against the Saints, the Reds had been placed in 19th position with 14 points, but the three points have taken them to 15th place.

Forest manager Steve Cooper concedes a first win away from home was important, "We looked a real threat in the first half, we controlled the game and we wanted to keep that going. We haven't won away from home this year and we were desperate to get the three points," he told the media.

AND WHAT IS MORE: By scoring on Wednesday, Awoniyi has hit the back of the net first on four occasions in the Premier League, a stat bettered only by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland who has managed to open the scoring five times.

THE VERDICT: Awoniyi is a proven goal-scorer and if he scores regularly, Nottingham Forest can be sure of sustaining their place in the English top-tier.

WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for Awoniyi and Forest will be against Blackpool in the FA Cup on Saturday.