Awoniyi reaches double-digits as Union Berlin defeat Mainz

Nigeria international striker Taiwo Awoniyi was on target as his team Union Berlin silenced Mainz 3-1 in the Bundesliga game staged at An der Alten Forsterei Stadium in Germany.

The hosts started the game on a high and took just eight minutes to get their first goal. Genki Haraguchi had enough time in the danger zone, and he unleashed a fierce strike that took a slight deflection and found the back of the net.

It happened to be the only goal in the first 45 minutes despite the chances created by either side.

The second goal came in the 56th minute; Niko Giesselmann managed to pass the ball to Sheraldo Becker. The latter managed to perfectly control the ball before curling it past the custodian.

In the 67th minute, Awoniyi was introduced in place of Andreas Voglsammer.

The Super Eagles attacker needed less than 10 minutes to make an impact. In the 75th minute, he received the ball from Becker and he held his nerves and showed great composure to score the third and put the game to bed.

It was his 10th goal of the season in the 21 matches played for the team. He has not yet managed to get an assist in the league.

The visitors were keen to get something and their effort was rewarded in the stoppages. Delano Burgzorg assisted Anton Stach who did not hesitate to get the consolation.

The win took Union Berlin to seventh position on the Bundesliga table with 37 points from 24 games. They have won 10, managed seven draws and lost as many, scoring 32 goals in the process and conceding as many.

After the loss, Mainz dropped to ninth in the log with 34 points. Just like their opponents, they have played 24 games, winning 10, drawing four and losing 10. They have scored 35 goals and conceded 29.