Awoniyi inspires Union Berlin to victory with ninth Bundesliga goal of the season

Taiwo Awoniyi scored his ninth Bundesliga goal of the season in Union Berlin's 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Friday.

Awoniyi opened the scoring for the hosts at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei after pouncing on Timo Baumgartl's assist in the sixth minute.

The strike extended his tally to 12 goals after 21 appearances in all competitions.

Awoniyi has been in sensational form for Urs Fischer's side since he completed a permanent switch from Liverpool to the German capital in July as he is currently the team's top scorer.

Shortly after his opening goal, Christopher Nkunku fired in a long-range shot from outside the penalty area to equalise for RB Leipzig in the 13th minute.

The first 45 minutes ended on level terms and Baumgartl later scored the match-winning goal for Union Berlin in the 57th minute.

Awoniyi was in action for 80 minutes before he was replaced by Kevin Behrens while his compatriot Anthony Ujah was not listed for the encounter.

Union Berlin are now fourth in the Bundesliga table with 23 points after 14 matches while RB Leipzig dropped to the eighth position with 18 points.

Awoniyi will turn his attention to the Uefa Europa Conference League as the Iron Ones aim for a must-win game against Slavia Prague in their final group fixture.

They are currently third in Group E with six points, a point behind the Czech Republic outfit.