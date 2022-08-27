The 25-year-old Nigerian explains why he is itching to come face to face with the Reds in the top-flight

Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi has revealed his eagerness to face Liverpool in the Premier League this campaign.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international moved to the promoted side from Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin before the season kicked off.

His arrival at the City Ground saw him return to England having signed for Liverpool on August 31, 2015, but was immediately loaned out to German team FSV Frankfurt.

Awoniyi did not have a chance to represent Liverpool in the Premier League as he featured for several clubs on loan, including Belgian club Royal Excel Mouscron, Gent, Mainz 05 and Union Berlin.

However, on July 20, 2021, Awoniyi rejoined Union Berlin, this time on a permanent contract and later completed a move to the promoted side on a five-year deal.

“For me to be honest, I’ll say Liverpool because I’ve been there before. I know some of the players there. I’d be very excited to play against them,” Awoniyi told Super Sport YouTube Channel with regards to the team he would be more excited to face.

Liverpool will travel to face the Tricky Trees on October 22 in their first meeting of the season at City Ground.

On his favourite teammate in the Nigeria squad, Awoniyi named Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi by saying: “For me, I will pick Wilfred Ndidi, he was my teammate in the youth [team]. Looking at what he’s doing in the midfield for Leicester City for a while.

“I would pick Jay Jay Okocha, assuming he’s still able to play because he’s one of the best players in the world for me. I just watched his clips on YouTube. I was in Germany and they showed me the goal he scored against Oliver Kahn."

Awoniyi further revealed his readiness to fight for the club, adding his focus is to enjoy playing football.

“To be honest, I have the same scenario when I went to Union Berlin and the same question was asked," Awoniyi continued.

“For me football – this is what I love doing. This is what I’ve been doing since I was a youth.

"And when it comes to pressure, I think for me, I just enjoy playing my football, and I just go into the field, fight for the club, fight for the jersey.”

So far in this campaign, Awoniyi has played in every one of the club's three top-flight matches and accumulated 160 minutes of playing time, starting in two of these and coming on as a substitute on one occasion.

In total, the Super Eagle has notched one league goal which came against West Ham United on August 14, in a 1-0 victory.