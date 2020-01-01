Awoniyi breaks Union Berlin duck in Cologne victory

The Liverpool loanee opened the scoring at the RheinEnergieStadion with his maiden goal for the Iron Ones

Taiwo Awoniyi scored his first goal for Union Berlin in their 2-1 win over Cologne in a German encounter on Sunday.

After five games in the German top-flight this season, the youth international finally broke his duck in Berlin since he joined on a season-long loan from Premier League champions in the summer.

Three minutes before the half hour-mark, Awoniyi dusted off challenges from Cologne defenders to break the deadlock after shooting from close range.

The strike was his second goal in the Bundesliga, having previously scored a goal against the same opponent during his loan stint at 05 last season.

Awoniyi's lead was cancelled out by 's Ellyes Skhiri in the 36th minute but Max Kruse restored the lead with the match-winning effort in the 72nd minute, after his initial penalty was saved by goalkeeper Timo Horn.

The Liverpool loanee was on parade for 73 minutes before he was replaced by Cedric Teuchert while his compatriot Tolu Arokodare came off Cologne's bench to replace Salih Ozcan in the 83rd minute.

The victory at the RheinEnergieStadion extended Union Berlin’s fine unbeaten run to eight matches, and they have won three league games in a row.

They are now fifth in the German Bundesliga table with 15 points from eight matches while Cologne languish in the drop zone with just three points after the same number of games.

Next up, for Awoniyi and Union Berlin is a home fixture against on November 28.