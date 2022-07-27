The Super Falcons have produced only two players in Africa's best team while champions Banyana have four

Nigeria duo of Rasheedat Ajibade and Osinachi Ohale have been named in the Best XI of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after the tournament came to a close in Morocco on Sunday.

The Super Falcons endured a frustrating tournament after they failed to defend their title and also finished without a medal. Nigeria's journey in the competition ended in the semi-finals after they lost on penalties to Morocco's Atlas Lionesses.

However, the Randy Waldrum-led side had a chance to leave Morocco with a bronze medal but they were beaten 1-0 by Zambia in the third-place play off fixture.

According to CafOnline, the list was compiled by members of Caf’s Technical Study Group (TSG) after three weeks of action.

Ohale, who features for Deportivo Alaves, was named in the defence alongside Banyana's Bambanani Mbane, while Zambia’s Margaret Belemu and Zineb Redouani were picked for the right and left positions in the defence.

Meanwhile, Ajibade, who missed the team's clash against the Copper Queens owing to suspension, but ended the tournament as the joint-top scorer with three goals and three assists, was named in attack in the 4-3-3 formation.

Ajibade was named in the right side, Morocco's Fatima Tagnaout took the left position while Banyana's Jermaine Seoposenwe was deployed to lead the line upfront.

In total, Banyana, who defeated Morocco in the final, produced four players, custodian Andile Dlamini, who kept three clean sheets in the six games, Mbane in the defensive role, Jane Refiloe in midfield and Seoposenwe in the attacking role.

Morocco produced three players while surprise package Zambia have two in the list.