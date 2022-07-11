The title holders managed to rise from the ruins of the opening loss and progress to the knockout stage

Nigeria centre-back Osinachi Ohale believes the Super Falcons have grown from strength to strength after emerging 4-0 winners against Burundi during their 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group C match on Sunday at the Sportif Prince Moulay-Abdellah Complex in Rabat.

Rasheedat Ajibade, Peace Ewomazino Efih and Uchenna Kanu - who made her first start for Super Falcons and scored twice – gave the holders the victory against the Eastern Africans.

"We have grown from strength to strength from when we played our first game and this was a good show tonight [on Sunday]," Ohale said during the post-match address, as quoted by CafOnline.

"We want to continue to improve and get better. Our target is to win the trophy, and we are getting closer.

"We are at a crucial stage of the tournament so, it was very important for us to play the way we did and we know how much it means to us. We have now qualified for the quarterfinals and we are ready for the challenge ahead."

The defender, who turns out for Deportivo Alaves in Spain, was named the woman of the match and was elated at the rare achievement she has made since she has been part of the Super Falcons’ fraternity for over a decade now.

"This is the first time that I have ever received a Woman of the Match Award since I started playing for Nigeria in 2010, and it really feels so good," she concluded.

"When I remember all the hard work that my teammates and I have put in, it makes me smile."

In the game, head coach Randy Waldrum introduced Efih, Christy Ucheibe, and Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene into the starting line-up for the first time.

The Super Falcons ended the group duties second in the group - behind South Africa’s Banyana Banyana - after amassing six points. They have also scored the most goals in the tournament as they have found the back of the net seven times and conceded just twice; both goals came against South Africa.

Nigeria will play rivals Cameroon, at Stade Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca on Thursday.