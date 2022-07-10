South Africa have already reached the quarter-finals of the women’s continental football showpiece with one group match remaining

Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk has expressed confidence in players stepping in for her as she dismisses being frozen out of the team at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The veteran defender is yet to make an appearance at the tournament as South Africa beat Nigeria 2-1 and Burundi 3-1 in her absence.

Against the Super Falcons, Noko Matlou partnered Bambanani Mbane at the heart of defence while Bongeka Gamede played alongside Matlou against Burundi.

“I think any player in the squad wants to play, especially in a tournament like this but I’ve played many of these tournaments and I also know the capabilities of the players we currently have,” said Van Wyk as per Sunday World.

“The player rotations are happening under my watch. I lead the team on and off the field… At the end of the day it’s about us and the team winning. I always give my best and if I’m not on the field, I’ll still give my best, supporting the team.”

Midfielder Refiloe Jane has been captaining Banyana on the pitch while Van Wyk is on the bench.

Having already reached the quarter-finals, Banyana now prepare to face Botswana in the final match of Group C on Sunday.

“I think the morale in the camp is very high and everyone is excited to be here, especially after the two convincing wins but we are really looking forward to the next upcoming match against Botswana, our neighbouring country. The spirits are really high,” Van Wyk said.

Banyana are searching for their first-ever Wafcon title, having previously been runners-up on five occasions.

Article continues below

“Every team I have played for in this kind of tournament brought something different and I think looking at this team currently, it is probably the best team that has been selected for this tournament,” said Van Wyk.

“Only looking at the facts, a lot of players are playing abroad and have contracts, bringing that kind of experience back into the team and the great mixture of players that we have. I think it’s a great balance and you can see in terms of the professionalism.”