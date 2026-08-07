Away from his father's shadow: Theo Zidane recounts seven months of pain and suffering

Theo Zidane, son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, has opened up on the toughest chapter of his career, revealing the suffering he endured at Cordoba. He played through a long spell of competition while carrying a painful injury, forcing himself to bear the pain and stay on the pitch despite his condition.

The Zidane brothers dominated the sporting agenda on Friday. Luca, the 28-year-old goalkeeper, moved closer to a transfer to Leganes. His younger brother Theo, the 24-year-old midfielder, sat down for a lengthy interview with Spanish newspaper "Marca" and spoke frankly about the hardest period of his career so far.

A strong start that turned into suffering

Theo explained that his first season at Cordoba started brilliantly. He nailed down a starting place, felt physically sharp and stayed clear of injuries, delivering strong performances throughout that phase.

"In my first year I started in many matches, I was in good physical condition, I did not suffer injuries, and I put in a good performance," the Spaniard said.

Then came March 2025. Theo began to feel sharp pain in his back but kept playing regardless, and the problem only worsened the following season when he suffered a slipped disc that left him in severe pain.

Playing through the pain

Working with the medical staff, Theo tried everything to avoid missing games. He played match after match on painkilling injections, until it became clear to everyone that surgery was the better option.

"The doctors and I tried everything, and I played many matches after getting the injections, but it was better to have the operation, to regain my previous physical condition, and to try to return to the level I showed during the first months," he added.

Few inside the club grasped how bad it had got, because Theo kept insisting he was available to help. "Even inside the club some people did not know the extent of the problem, because I always wanted to be present," the Cordoba man said.

Seven months of suffering

His high tolerance for pain kept pushing the decision back. Eventually he could go no further, once the specialist confirmed surgery was essential after the hernia was discovered.

"I endured seven months of suffering because I never like making excuses, and perhaps I should have made the decision earlier, but I wanted to help the team," he said.

That period tested him physically and mentally, Theo explained, yet he came through it hungrier to prove himself, finally able to train and compete without pain.

The dream of returning and proving himself

Theo hopes the next phase marks a fresh start. He feels a huge sense of relief at regaining his fitness, and his goal is to deliver an even better level than in that first season.

"I am very eager to prove myself, because I am convinced that I am capable of delivering a better performance than I gave in my first year. I am happy that I can now train without pain and give my utmost in matches," he added.