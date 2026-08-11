Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, the former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Milan star, is preparing to add a new chapter to his glittering footballing career, this time away from the football pitches.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner has submitted an official offer to take over the AS Monaco basketball club, according to French newspaper "L'Équipe".

He's linked in partnership with the Andorran investment fund Clayton Sport, who submitted a letter of intent to AS Monaco's chief executive, Oleksiy Yefimov.

Their timing is telling. The French club are going through an extremely difficult financial period, and they must quickly find a solution to preserve their place in the top division.

The offer from Ronaldinho and Clayton Sport is a highly ambitious one. According to reports, it includes settling debts worth 2.5 million euros owed to the EuroLeague and providing a bank guarantee worth 5 million euros, the amount required by the French football financial regulatory body (DNCCG).

Beyond that, the investors are considering a commitment for a period of between three and five years, with an investment of up to 10 million euros per season.

Ronaldinho himself may contribute financially to the project and play a pivotal role in it. That would mark a turning point in the career of the former Barcelona star, who is far more accustomed to football pitches than to basketball courts.