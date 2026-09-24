Away from football: Harry Kane considers trying a new sport

England captain Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, is eyeing a switch to another sport down the line. And it is not the first time he has dropped the hint.

Kane admits he is close to extending his Bayern Munich contract, saying: "We are in good negotiations", but he is a huge fan of American football and fancies his chances in the NFL as a kicker.

Speaking in comments reported by the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Kane said: "I will try to analyse it more seriously. Everything depends on how my professional career develops over the next five or six years, on my motivation, and on what I want to do. Let's just say that the NFL option is far more realistic than the golf option."

His passion for American football took hold after he watched a documentary about Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kane has followed the Patriots ever since and remains a friend of Brady.

The former Tottenham striker explained: "I take penalty kicks, and the pressure and the technique are very similar. If I dedicated myself to this, in terms of training, I would be closer to this discipline than to any other sport."

He knows the switch would be no cakewalk. "As is the case in all professional sports, when you watch them on television, the professionals make it look easy, so you think it's possible, but that's not always the case. If I did it, I would treat it very seriously. And I would dedicate between six months and a year to training beforehand," he said.

Should his football career carry him to the NFL in the near future, he does not rule out doing both at once, concluding: "Perhaps in the future, if I play in the NFL or in a similar league, I might have the chance to combine them, taking advantage of the season schedules."

The idea is nothing new. A few years ago, in an interview with ESPN, the English striker spoke of his love for the National Football League and wondered: "If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup, then in the NFL, could you be considered the greatest athlete of all time?" He may well find out in a few years' time.

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