Avaldsnes' Ajibade makes Norwegian Toppserien Team of the Season

The league organisers have named the best performing players in the last campaign, and included the Nigeria international

Avaldsnes forward Rasheedat Ajibade has been named in the Norwegian Toppserien Team of the Season for the 2019-20 campaign.

Ajibade has emerged as one of the top performers in the top-flight, deservedly for her strength, power, and physicality along with her goalscoring form for Avaldsnes in her second season in Norway.

The international played a huge role in helping Thomas Dahle's side to the bronze medal as their best league placement since 2017, with 34 points from 18 matches in the 2020 season.

In what could be described as her breakthrough season, the FC Robo product scored seven goals and some assists in 18 outings but they missed out on the title and a spot.

The 3-4-3 formation, saw Arna-Bjornar's Teagan Micah is in the position of goalkeeper, while Lillestrom's Emilie Marie Woldvik, Valerenga's Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir and Klepp's Rebekka Hansen was named in the defence.

Lillestrom's Emilie Haavi, Sandviken's Lisa Naalsund, Valerenga's Sherida Spitse and Ajibade were in midfield, while Rosenborg duo of Cesilie Andreassen and Julie Blakstad led the attack with Lyn's Camilla Linberg.

Ajibade was the only African and Avaldsnes player to make the list, with 's Ajara Nchout a notable omission despite helping Valerenga to the domestic double and bagging the Golden Boot with 10 goals.

The inclusion of the Super Falcons star came as no surprise after the Avaldsnes forward had appeared in the 2020 Toppserien Team of the Week on eight occasions during the league season.

Having seen out her two-year contract at Avaldsnes Idrettssenter, Ajibade, who scored 12 goals during her two-seasons outing has bid the club farewell after their recent 4-0 defeat at Sandvikens.

As a free agent, the striker, who recently turned 21 is likely to decide over her future in the coming days with pouring offers from Europe.

To celebrate her Team of the Season inclusion, she took to social media to share her excitement while lauding everyone at Avaldsnes for their support.