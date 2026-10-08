Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong took an important step this week in his recovery from a tear of the lateral ligament in his right knee, an injury he picked up after overexerting himself during the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Dutch midfielder rejoined Hansi Flick's side last Tuesday. If he feels good as the intensity of training ramps up, he could get the green light to feature over the coming weeks.



For now, the signs look positive for the man in the number 21 shirt. He chose conservative, non-surgical treatment despite the club's medical staff recommending an operation, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Frenkie's knee is responding well, though the club will keep a close eye on how things develop. His recovery so far is excellent news, but the real test begins now that he has started training at the same pace as his teammates. Flick has personally told him he will not play until he has fully recovered.

Since taking charge at the "Spotify Camp Nou", the German coach has made it clear he is dead against rushing any player back from injury, especially in a case as exceptional and controversial as de Jong's.

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There is another factor at play alongside the uncertainty over the knee. Barcelona, and the midfield in particular, have hit an exceptional level in the opening weeks of the season. The Blaugrana have won every match and swept most opponents aside at breakneck speed.



The Catalan newspaper added: "There has been an immediate impact from the signing of Rodri, the emergence of Marc Bernal, and the superb level shown by both Pedri and Fermín López, and all of this is happening with Dani Olmo, Gavi and Bryan Fariñas waiting for their chance. So the chances of playing in Barcelona's midfield will be scarce and hard to come by."

Frenkie is fully confident he can reclaim a place in the side, but the current circumstances are not in his favour. The Dutchman will have to deliver something exceptional in training to catch up with a team moving at tremendous speed before the international break.

The coming months will decide Frenkie de Jong's role in Hansi Flick's new project. The sporting management will naturally watch his involvement closely in the run-up to the winter transfer window, given he is one of the highest-paid players in the squad and attracts plenty of interest on the market.

So despite the confidence shown to the whole team and the public display of solidarity and unity, every possibility remains on the table in the corridors of the Catalan club.

The former Ajax man has always insisted, both in private and publicly, that he wants nothing more than to stay at Barcelona.

His spell at the "Camp Nou" has brought more ups and downs than anyone hoped or expected, yet the midfielder has no plans to leave. He feels ready to win Flick over with his performances and play a central role in the team's goals this season.

At 29, though, the player finds himself at a decisive turning point in his career. Manchester City looked at signing him last summer, while fellow Premier League club Chelsea are monitoring his situation closely after Enzo Fernández's move to the Citizens. Other major European clubs could enter the fray too if his future at Barcelona remains unresolved.



Either way, it is too early to clear up the uncertainty. The priority right now is for Frenkie's recovery to go smoothly so he can eventually return to the fold.

Barcelona are chasing big ambitions this season, and the return of the number 21 to his best could prove a high-quality "autumn signing".

Expect the club to track de Jong's progress carefully as he returns to the group. After all the "noise" that surrounded last summer, when Flick stripped him of the captain's armband and handed it to Raphinha on top of his injury battle, the club hopes the time has come to focus purely on the football.



