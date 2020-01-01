'The authorities set us up to fail' - Solskjaer seething at 'absolute shambles' of Man Utd's kick-off time against Everton

The under-fire Norwegian saw his side collect a much-needed victory over the Toffees, but he was less than impressed with the scheduling

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has accused the Premier League of setting his side “up to fail”, with the boss left seething at the “absolute shambles” of having to take in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off against .

The under-fire Norwegian headed to Goodison Park knowing that he needed a win in order to ease some of the pressure that has been building on his shoulders.

It appeared early on as though more misery would be endured on Merseyside, with Bernard opening the scoring for the visitors.

More teams

Bruno Fernandes was, however, to help turn the tie on its head , with the Portuguese playmaker bagging a brace before half-time.

Both teams survived penalty scares in the second half before Edinson Cavani stepped off the bench to register his first goal for the Red Devils and wrap up all three points.

Solskjaer should have been feeling a little better about things at the final whistle, with his head seemingly removed from the chopping block, but he was eager to take aim at those who forced his side to grace the weekend’s early game on the back of a testing midweek trip to Istanbul.

The United boss told BT Sport : “We were set up to fail. The kick-off time set us up to fail.

“We have been to , played loads of games this season already, we got back Thursday morning and we are playing Saturday lunchtime, it's an absolute shambles.

“These boys deserve better. Luke Shaw has got injured because of it. It's a hamstring which might be a long one and Marcus Rashford might be struggling.

“The authorities set us up to fail, who is responsible? We've had enough of that.

“Players this season, in these times, a pandemic, mentally and physically, it's draining. Let us play on a Sunday, there's an international break after this, it's a joke.”

Article continues below

While being left angered by the match calendar, Solskjaer was pleased to see his players deliver a performance that will have silenced some of their critics.

He was particularly pleased for a summer signing who has now opened his account for the club and should be expected to go from strength to strength as he feels more settled in new surroundings.

Solskjaer added: “The players were brilliant. Cavani is getting better and better.”