Aussems: Former Simba SC coach joins Black Leopards

Morgan Shivhambu will continue to be the team's assistant while Mongezi Bobe's future is still being finalised

Black have appointed former Simba SC manager Patrick Aussems as their new coach ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Belgian coach has agreed to a three-year deal with Lidoda Duvha and will arrive in the country next week.

Aussems is excited about working in ; the country he's always wanted to work in and he hopes to turn Leopards into a mid-table club in his first season after watching them battle at the bottom of the log since their promotion to the elite league.

"I've always wanted to work in South Africa and I'm excited about starting my work," Aussems told City Press.

"The PSL is the best league in Africa in terms of organisation, media coverage and infrastructure.

"Obviously, for the past few seasons, the team has been fighting relegation. So, my aim will be to help them at least get to the middle of the table and go up from there," he said.

Aussems expects the next few days to be tough due to Covid-19 coupled with the implementation of lockdown in .

"It's a very difficult situation with the virus here. The city of Marseille, where I live, is back in lockdown again."

"To travel, I will need to go through a long authorisation and testing process," added Aussems.

Club chairman David Thidiela said management is under pressure to please Leopards fans and their obligation is to strive to appoint the best man for the job.

"I'm under pressure from our supporters who, by the way, don't get free tickets to attend our games. They spend their own money to come and watch the team play and they fork out their hard-earned cash to buy Leopards merchandise. So, we try to do the best for the club by appointing coaches we believe can take it forward," Thidiela told the same publication.

Thidiela said the decision to hire Aussems was because the club felt it was too early to throw both Morgan Shivhambu and Mongezi Bobe into the lion's den despite their 100 per cent record in the relegation/promotion play-offs.

"We've said before that we don't just want to throw Morgan and Mongezi into the deep end. As up-and-coming coaches, they need to learn the ropes from someone experienced," confirmed the Leopards boss.

The veteran administrator further revealed Aussems will be assisted by Shavhambu while the future of Bobe is still being finalised.

"So, Morgan will remain as assistant coach while we're still finalising details regarding Mongezi who's done well in his first season as our MDC head coach," he added.