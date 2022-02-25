Aubrey Ngoma: SuperSport United sign former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates winger

Premier Soccer League side SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Aubrey Ngoma.

Matsatsantsa have bolstered their squad with the former Cape Town City star, who joined as a free agent after training with the club for a month.

"SuperSport United would like to announce the signing of midfielder [Aubrey] Ngoma until the end of the season," SuperSport United announced on Friday.

"Ngoma has been training with Matsatsantsa for over a month and his experience and presence have convinced head coach Kaitano Tembo to secure his services.

"The 32-year-old joins Matsatsantsa with a record of success, with eight trophies under his belt. He has won the Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament as well as the Absa Premiership midfielder of the season in the 2016/17 season. He also scooped two Absa Player of the month awards.

"The Hammanskraal-born was rewarded with his excellent displays and was part of the Bafana Bafana’s 2018 Russia World Cup Qualifiers campaign."

Stanley Mathews, the club's CEO explained why the signing of Ngoma is vital for them.

"We have a very young squad brimming with promising talent and we need to blend that with the character and experience of senior players who have achieved success and can contribute to the club," Mathews said.

"Aubrey ticks that box. He has an excellent goal-to-game ratio, and we look forward to him making his mark as we target the Nedbank Cup and a strong league finish in the DStv Premiership."

The signing of Ngoma has come just after Ronwen Williams claimed they do not have a big squad.

"We do not have a big squad at the moment, so the guys need to take their recoveries and off days seriously," Williams is quoted as saying by the club's portal.

"The players need to keep their heads down, work hard, stay focused, and don’t get distracted by unnecessary off-the-field stuff."

The next game for Tembo's side is a home game against Royal AM at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.