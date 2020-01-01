Aubameyang to serve three-match suspension after appeal is dismissed

The Gunners have failed in an attempt to get the striker's ban overturned and will now be without their star for multiple games

will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for three matches after Mikel Arteta confirmed their appeal to have the striker's red card overturned was unsuccessful.

Aubameyang was sent off midway through the second half of Arsenal's 1-1 draw with on Saturday after lunging in on Max Meyer.

The Arsenal captain was initially booked for his challenge, but VAR directed referee Paul Tierney to change his decision to a straight red.

Arsenal appealed the red card and were hopeful that the ban would be reduced but – in his news conference to preview Saturday's clash with – Gunners boss Arteta revealed Aubameyang will have to serve his suspension.

"That has been confirmed that he will be suspended for three games, so we are not going to have him for three fixtures," Arteta told reporters.

"It is a big shame, it is a big loss for us because as well, we know it was not his intention. But he mistimed the tackle, made the decision and we have to accept it.

"He was very sad after the game, disappointed he left the team with 10 men. It was an action which was completely accidental in my opinion.

"For me he has been superb, working so hard, scoring goals and probably has been the most important player of the team so to lose him is really bad news for us."

Aubameyang expressed his remorse for the tackle after the game, wishing Meyer well in a post on Instagram.

"Hopefully Max Meyer gets well soon," the striker said. "I really didn’t want to challenge him so hard and I appreciate that the boys fought hard to take that win, but unfortunately we come back with a draw. We keep going."

Aubameyang, who will miss Saturday's match with the Blades, a derby clash with and an tie against Bournemouth, scored the opener at Selhurst Park before Jordan Ayew drew Palace level.

The former striker – who shared the Premier League Golden Boot along with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah last season – has scored 14 times in the top flight so far this term.