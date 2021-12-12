Aubameyang: This could be the end of the road for Gabon star at Arsenal – Sinclair

Former England player Trevor Sinclair feels striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has played his last game for Arsenal.

The 32-year-old Gabon international was missing in action as the Gunners cruised to a comfortable 3-0 Premier League win against Southampton at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

After the game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the former Borussia Dortmund striker was omitted from the team due to a disciplinary breach after missing the team’s last training session Friday.

Sinclair, who turned out for Manchester City and West Ham United in the Premier League, has drawn comparison to Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi, who did not feature for the Gunners after falling out with Arteta in June 2020, and was loaned to Marseille.

“Disciplinary problems, missing training, not turning up for training, letting your teammates down – as a manager you need to rely on your players,” Sinclair said as quoted by talkSport.

“If he’s not turning up for training, we’ve seen Arsenal do it before with Guendouzi – he was acting out of sorts, he wasn’t confirming with the way Arsenal wanted to do things, and he was out of the door before you knew it.

“It doesn’t bode well.

“Unless Arteta feels there’s a way back for Aubameyang, you can see this being the end of his time at Arsenal.”

Sinclair continued: “He’s got two more years left on his contract and he’s on huge money.

“This can happen sometimes with inexperienced managers, you’re there to enforce discipline across the board for all the players and treat the players fairly, you can’t treat mavericks any differently from the rest of the group.

“But sometimes young managers don’t know how to deal with these situations.

“This possibly could have been kept in the house, but it’s come out and the fact it’s come out, I think the writing is on the wall.

“If he’s missing training and he’s not got a proper excuse, this could be the end of the road for Aubameyang at Arsenal.”

Aubameyang has gone for six top-flight matches without finding the back of the net, his last goal for Arsenal coming in the 3-1 win against Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on October 22.