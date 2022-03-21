Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to have taunted his critics with a cryptic tweet after he contributed a brace of goals and an audacious assist during his team's four-goal rout of Real Madrid on Sunday.



The Gabon star ended his contract with Arsenal by "mutual consent", in the January transfer window after falling out with manager Mike Arteta. Prior to his exit, the attacker's form had dipped for the North London club and many fans felt his departure was a good deal for The Gunners.

However, the 32-year-old has proven his critics wrong with top-notch displays in Spain. He has now scored seven goals in as many La Liga matches, and is impressing with his all round play and contribution to the team.



After his latest match-winning performance against Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu, he took his celebrations to his Twitter account.

"Hello from the finished player," Aubameyang tweeted, alongside an image of him doing a goal celebration borrowed from Dragonball Z character Goku.

Hello from the finished player 🔵🔴

💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/MUPmsznoup — AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) March 21, 2022

A section of Arsenal's African fanbase are less than pleased with Arteta for letting Aubameyang leave the Emirates.

No right call there....hes looking like a plonker now.... Arsenal could be flying right now bt the headmaster had his feelings hurt & couldn't make up with Auba like a man https://t.co/AKLFqwdmMK — Chuck Finley (@KooroWandeto) March 21, 2022

Arsenal does not give the environment to succeed for athletes as other clubs like Barcelona do. This must be a wake up call. Had Arsenal treated Auba right the the premier League would have been theirs to win. Arsenal is like Kenya. It is not a place to stay for champions. — Georgiadis Geke (@ggmorara) March 21, 2022

One thing that will ever hunt M. Arteta is letting Auba Leave....

Probably Arsenal would be 3rd by now — Jose Kim (@JoseK_kim) March 21, 2022

Auba just sent some of the Arsenal fans a message 😅 especially those who used to say Auba is a finished player.😅 — Denzin Ngala (@Denzinoh) March 21, 2022

However, there are many fans who still back Arteta for making the right decision.

Auba is a good player but his personality is questionable https://t.co/UY9JYSFhtd — ronnoh. (@ronnohdennis) March 21, 2022

@piersmorgan you can troll @m8arteta n @Arsenal but the truth is every goal auba scores vindicate arteta coz it shows he simply refused to play for arsenal n arteta. Thats simply tells you auba felt he was bigger than arsenal. — evans kirimi (@GikundaEvans) March 21, 2022

Arsenal fans don't hate Aubameyang, we acknowledge that things didn't go well, and fortunately for both, a solution was found, and as a result, both club and player are thriving. We wish Auba well, and are happy when he is winning.



Stop forcing a rivalry. — Øle Gicheru (@martingicheru) March 21, 2022

Aubameyang is happy ,arsenal are happy after both are separated! You don't have to force things if aren't working for you🙂🙂🙂🙂 — Redemptus3🇷🇼🇰🇪 (@Its_Redemptus) March 21, 2022

