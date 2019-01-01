Aubameyang ready to quit Arsenal - Report

The lack of success at the Emirates Stadium could see the Gabon forward head for the exit door

striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave Arsenal at the end of the season if they fail to make the top four, according to the Telegraph.

Despite being just four points away from the final qualification spot and having a 100% record in the , life seems difficult for Gunners players and fans alike due to the inconsistency of their results.

The latest in a serious of disappointing results for Unai Emery's side was the 2-2 draw at home to , which saw captain Granit Xhaka swear at fans who booed him for reacting negatively to getting subbed off.

Aubameyang has been an integral part of the Arsenal team since joining from in January 2018, scoring 49 goals in 76 competitive appearances.

The North London club have failed to make it to the Champions League for the past three seasons, and if Aubameyang has his heart set on featuring in the world's premier club competition again, he may have to leave at the end of his contract.

The 30-year-old has a year left to run on his current deal but is yet to commit to an extension.

He might wait until the end of the campaign to decide whether he commits his future to the Emirates Stadium outfit or look for success elsewhere.

He was heavily linked with a move to previously.