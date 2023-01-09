Aubameyang: Potter explains forward’s absence from Chelsea’s FA Cup squad against Manchester City

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has revealed why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped for their FA Cup game against Manchester City.

Aubameyang did not make the Blues squad

Has had some dismal performances in Chelsea shirt

Potter explains reasons for his absence

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Arsenal captain missed the trip to Manchester City for the third round of the FA Cup, and Potter has said the forward was suffering from a tight back.

With Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, and Armando Broja injured, the former Gabon captain was largely expected to feature, but he was nowhere to be seen.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Christian just opened up his knee in the game the other day, we are still sort of analysing it, but it is going to be weeks," Potter told the club’s website.

"Raheem just had an action in the first minute of the game, a backheel, and he felt something in his hamstring, and we are analysing it, and Aubameyang had a tight back and was not able to travel."

AND WHAT IS MORE: As Aubameyang missed the action, Chelsea’s campaign in the FA Cup came to an end following a 4-0 defeat, and Potter said he understands the frustrations, especially from the supporters.

‘You can make excuses and look for reasons, or you can say it isn't good enough, and both of those answers are correct," he added.

"So we have to keep improving, stick together because clearly we're suffering as a football club, and it's not nice at all. But that's where we are at the moment.

"We can't do anything apart from do our jobs better and work harder, and you understand the supporters’ frustration, that's understandable, and we respect that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang had started the previous game against Manchester City on the bench, but got an opportunity to feature when Sterling was injured.

However, he was replaced by Omari Hutchinson in the second half. And his absence from the team that travelled to Manchester only raised more eyebrows.

The former Barcelona forward – who signed for Chelsea just days before Potter was appointed after Thomas Tuchel was sacked – has scored just one Premier League goal since his move to Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? As he struggles with reduced playing time and injuries since his move, he can only hope to get his form back as the season rolls on.

The Blues will play Fulham on January 10 in league action.