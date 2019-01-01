Aubameyang: Martinelli deserves credit for his Arsenal impact

The Gabon international has lauded the 18-year-old Brazilian for his impressive showings since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes Gabriel Martinelli deserves praise, given the forward’s form for this season.

The Brazilian youngster has hit the ground running since his summer move from Ituano, scoring seven goals to be ranked as the Gunners’ second-top scorer so far, behind the Gabon international.

The 18-year-old provided the assist for Aubameyang’s opener in their 2-1 defeat to on Thursday and has three goals in the tournament to date this campaign.

"Gabriel Martinelli has done really well, scoring goals and settling into the team really quickly since he joined,” Aubameyang told the club website.

"When he arrived in the summer I had a good chat with him and from talking to him I can tell you he's very humble, and also so determined to succeed.

"It's easy to forget how young he is, because he's already at home in the first team dressing room, but we need to give him the credit for coming to a new country and doing so well so quickly."

Aubameyang and Martinelli will hope to help Arsenal end their miserable run of form when they take on on Sunday.