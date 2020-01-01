Aubameyang joins Lewis, Nicholas and Sanchez in Arsenal’s revered Wembley ranks

Thanks to his strikes against Manchester City, the Gabonese becomes the fourth Gunner to score twice in a competitive game at Wembley

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace for against in the on Saturday at Wembley means that the Gabon international has equalled a club record.

In finding the net twice against the Citizens, Aubameyang became only the fourth player in the Gunners’ history to have scored at least twice in a competitive game at ’s football cathedral.

According to Opta, the first player to achieve this was Reg Lewis who found the net twice as Arsenal silenced 2-0 in the final of the 1950 FA Cup final.

37 years later, Charlie Nicholas joined the hallowed ranks hitting a brace as George Graham’s men defeated Kenny Dalglish’s Liverpool to lift the 1987 League Cup final.

Before joining and later Milan, international Alexis Sanchez wrote his name in the North London outfit’s history books having fired past goalkeeper Adam Federici to help Arsene Wenger’s team defeat Reading 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-final. The team would take a step further demolishing 4-0 for their 12th triumph in England’s oldest football competition.

Auba, however, has emulated the trio’s achievement in his third season at the Emirates Stadium following a move from German topflight outfit for a fee worth £55 million plus £5m in further add-ons.

The ex- man scored in Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat of arch-rivals Manchester United in the Fourth Round, before getting caged at Bramall Lane as Mikel Arteta’s men dismissed 2-1.

It is worthy of note that there were 18 passes made in the build-up to the Gabon international’s opener with 10 of Arsenal’s 11 players being involved in the move for the opener against Pep Guardiola’s side.

On the broader scale, despite his immense scoring record in the Premier League with 20 goals, the North London giants are ranked 10th in the league having accrued 53 points from 36 games - and will surely miss next season’s .



The 31-year-old would be hoping to add to his goal tally when his team travel to relegation-threatened Aston Villa Tuesday’s Premier League game before hosting five days later in their last league game of the season.

