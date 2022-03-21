Aubameyang hopes AC Milan can go all the way and lift Scudetto

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is optimistic AC Milan will win the Serie A title and 'return to where they deserve.'

The Rossoneri last won the Scudetto in the 2010/11 campaign; however, this season they are among the favourites to lift the coveted trophy. They are on top of the table with 66 points from the 30 games they have played.

City rivals Inter Milan, who are the defending champions, as well as Napoli and Juventus are in the race for the title too.

Aubameyang had a stint with the Italian heavyweights from 2007 to 2011 but did not make a competitive appearance. During his stay with AC Milan, he was loaned to Dijon, Lille, and Monaco before eventually joining Saint-Etienne.

Despite not playing for the Rossoneri in a competitive match, seemingly there is no love lost and he has shown that in his latest sentiments made.

"I am sure Milan will return to where it deserves. I am following a bit and I hope they stay first until the end of the championship," Aubameyang said as quoted by Pianeta Milan.

The 32-year-old Gabon international helped Barcelona defeat Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico staged at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night.

The former Arsenal captain steered Xavi's men with his contribution of two goals and an assist. Aubameyang broke the deadlock for the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu with his 29th-minute effort, from an Ousmane Dembele assist.

The 2015 African Footballer of the Year later turned up with an assist for Ferran Torres to make it 3-0 for Barcelona in the 47th minute, quickly followed by his second goal of the night to make it 4-0 in the 51st minute and seal the three points. He was in action for 71 minutes before he was replaced by Memphis Depay.

With his contribution on Sunday, Aubameyang is the first player to be directly involved in three goals in his first El Clasico appearance in all competitions in the 21st century.

The striker has now scored seven goals in as many league goals for Barca.