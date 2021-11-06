'Aubameyang has brought bad-boy behaviour at Arsenal... he is not a leader' - Parker

Ex-Manchester United defender Paul Parker has hit out at Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for not being captain material and bringing his 'bad-boy behaviour' to the club.

The Gunners are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run in the Premier League after a disastrous start to the campaign where they lost all their opening three matches. Ahead of the Sunday game at home to Watford, the 57-year-old has blatantly stated the Gabon international is not a leader.

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggled for the last 18 months at Borussia Dortmund with his bad-boy behaviour and he’s brought a bit of that to Arsenal," Parker said as quoted by Metro.

"Since they signed him, he’s been very inconsistent. They gave him the armband to pacify him. But the difference is, he’s not a leader of men and he got the armband maybe because of how much he cost, how much they’re paying him, and just trying to keep him sweet but he’s definitely not a leader of men.

"He’s not captain material but when you score the odd goal, people will go with it."

The former Red Devil believes it is Emile Smith Rowe who has made a massive impact on the Mikel Arteta charges.

"Emile Smith Rowe has been the revelation and Bukayo Saka has done okay but he does not have the presence of Smith Rowe. It’s a sheer embarrassment that they rely on a young boy grabbing a ball in deep areas and conducting how they play all over the park.

"[Smith-Rowe] is another midfield player, who wouldn’t be satisfied being called a holding player or central attacking player or anything like that. He wants to be everywhere and all over the park with the ball at his feet. He wants to make runs off the ball to go and score goals or get back to defend if need be."

Arsenal will host Watford on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in a league assignment aiming at extending their unbeaten run.