'Aubameyang doesn’t know how to trap the ball' - Cassano tells Chelsea star to focus on football instead of Arteta

WHAT HAPPENED: The Gabonese was caught on camera aiming jibes at Mikel Arteta's direction insisting the Spanish tactician cannot handle "big characters" and that he likes young players who cannot question him.

The Chelsea striker has since clarified the video was recorded when he left Arsenal for Barcelona when he "still had a lot of bad feelings."

The video sparked debate and the latest to be involved is former AC Milan and Italy forward Cassano who has slammed the 33-year-old for his comments.

WHAT HE SAID: "Now Aubameyang is speaking as well. He dares to say that Arteta doesn’t know how to handle champions. Does Aubameyang consider himself a champion? But he doesn’t know how to trap the ball," Cassano told Bobo TV.

"When Arteta took Arsenal, in a general disaster, there were many players among that and he was there too.

"Try to play football instead of talking about Arteta, who is first in the most important league in the world. For me, it’s madness."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang lasted about eight months at Barcelona and scored 11 goals in 17 La Liga matches.

However, the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich last summer pushed the player down the pecking order and he did not hesitate to agree to join Chelsea.

He seems to have lifted his form and has scored three goals in his last three matches for the Graham Potter-led team.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are enjoying an excellent start in the Premier League and after nine matches they are on top of the table with 24 points.

VERDICT: Seemingly, Aubameyang had slowed down at Arsenal if you take into consideration the four goals he scored and just an assist in his final 14 Premier League matches for the team. His exit was a wake-up call and whether he will sustain his current form is yet to be seen.

WHAT NEXT: Aubameyang might be involved this weekend when Chelsea play Aston Villa in the English top-tier game.