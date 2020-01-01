Aubameyang beats Leno to Arsenal Player of the Season award

The Gabon international has been rewarded for his impressive showings by the Gunners’ fans, who voted overwhelmingly for him as their best player

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named Player of the 2019-20 Season following his eye-catching performances for the club.

The Gabon international bagged 29 goals and provided three assists in 44 games across all competitions to finish as the club’s top-scorer for a second season.

The former striker’s effort also helped the Emirates Stadium outfit secure their 14th title and finish eighth in the Premier League.

Aubameyang won 74% of the votes cast to beat off competition from goalkeeper Bernd Leno for the highly coveted award.

The forward has been playing an influential role since joining the Gunners from German side Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Aubameyang featured prominently as Arsenal finished as runner-up in the 2018 and 2019 .

The 31-year-old striker has scored 54 goals in 85 league appearances since his arrival and in the 2018-19 campaign, he scooped the Premier League top-scorer award.

Aubameyang started his senior career with in 2008 after starring for the side in the youth setup.

The forward featured for French sides , and before permanently joining the Green in December 2011, where he shone, scoring 35 goals in 73 appearances.

The Gabon captain then teamed up with Borussia Dortmund in 2013 and helped the German club win a number of laurels before his departure to the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang, whose contract with the Gunners ends in June 2021, is believed to be in discussions with the Premier League side for a new deal, having indicated his interest to continue with the side.

The former youth international has 25 goals in 63 appearances for Gabon since he made his debut in 2009.