Aubameyang apologises to Arsenal fans after Europa League disappointment

The Gunners failed to make it to the final of the European competition after they settled for a goalless draw at home on Thursday

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has issued an apology to the club faithful following their elimination from the Uefa Europa League on Thursday.

Villarreal defeated Mikel Arteta’s men 2-1 on aggregate after they played out a goalless draw in the second leg of their semi-final fixture.

Thursday's elimination dealt a blow to Arsenal's chances of playing European football season as they currently sit 10th in the Premier League table with nine points behind fifth-placed West Ham United.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League outing against West Bromwich Albion, the Gabon striker expressed the team’s regret after failing to qualify for the final that will take place in Poland on May 26.

“We knew we had a great chance to progress in the competition and get to the final in Poland - and then to try to reach our objective of winning a trophy. But it just didn't happen for us,” Aubameyang wrote in the club’s matchday programme.

“We struggled to find our rhythm in the first half and didn’t give Villarreal enough problems. And when we had a chance, the luck wasn’t there for us, when I hit the post with the volley and then the header in the second half.

“I thought we started the second half with more energy and put them under pressure, but we just couldn’t maintain that drive and ultimately, we just didn’t find a way through Villarreal.

“I thought my header was in when it hit the post but it just wasn’t going to happen. Like I said, we are really upset about going out of the competition at this stage, for ourselves, for the club and most of all for you the supporters.

“It’s been such a difficult season for fans and we desperately wanted to give you something positive this season – I’m just so sorry we couldn’t do it for you.”

Aubameyang, who scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season a week ago, will be expected to guide Arsenal to victory against Sam Allardyce's men before Wednesday's clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.