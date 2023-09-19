'Aubaas is a combination of Bellingham, Rice, Partey & Kovacic' - Mokwena rates Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena believes Bathusi Aubaas is a special combo involving a Real Madrid player and several Premier League stars.

Aubaas joined Downs from Galaxy

He has settled in fast

Mokwena likens him to world-class stars

TELL ME MORE: Aubaas has seamlessly fitted into Mokwena's team after joining a couple of weeks ago from TS Galaxy.

According to the tactician, the Bafana Bafana international has a massive quality that can make him one of the best players in Mzansi.

The Masandawana coach has boldly likened the 28-year-old to some world-class players plying trade abroad.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "Aubaas is a player that has incredible qualities and I think, qualities that have not even tapped into, qualities like driving with the ball," Mokwena told the media.

"You look at him in the modern game now in the midfield, the prototype of midfielders, like Jude Bellingham, I was watching Real Madrid... the role that he plays.

Next Match PSL ORL MLS Info

"You watch Arsenal and you watch the role that Declan Rice plays for Arsenal. The versatility and the aggression on the ball of a player like Thomas Partey for example.

"[Manchester City's Mateo] Kovacic] and his abilities to run and drive in the midfield and I think Aubaas has got these qualities, but it’s qualities that he’s not even aware that he’s got.

"So, there’s still quite so many things that we’re trying to teach and to improve and to help. You have to be patient with players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubaas is expected to play a part on Wednesday when the Premier Soccer League champions pay Orlando Pirates a visit at the Orlando Stadium.

If Aubaas can play as elaborated by his coach, it means the Sea Robbers might have problems stopping him.

Masandawana have won all their six league matches and will be aiming at making it seven in a row against the Soweto giants.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena is keen to get a positive result against a side that has been tipped to challenge the Brazilians for the PSL crown this season.