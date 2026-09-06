He set several records at once in Saturday evening's 3-2 away win over Champions League participants Villarreal.

Aubameyang first laid on two assists, then struck the winner himself for the Galicians in the 88th minute. That makes him the first player in a Depor shirt in the 21st century to score in each of his first four LaLiga matches.

There's more. At 37 years and 79 days old, he is also the oldest player to record at least one goal involvement in each of his first four matches for his new club in the Spanish top flight since the turn of the century. He moves past former Spain international Fernando Morientes, who once made a huge impact at Valencia.

Aubameyang has also made a huge impact at A Coruna. The striker, who announced his retirement from the Gabon national team a few days ago, joined the promoted side from Olympique Marseille for a fee of €1.6 million and signed a contract there until 2028. The former Borussia Dortmund forward now has six direct goal involvements from his first four matches and has played a major part in the traditional club remaining unbeaten and sitting fourth in the table with eight points.

Plenty of praise for Aubameyang: "Comes from another galaxy"

Fans and media in Spain are beside themselves. Marca: "Auba comes from another galaxy. He is without doubt Depor's best player at the start of the league season."

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Aubameyang is not the only high-profile new signing at the former Champions League participants: the club of head coach Fernando Hidalgo (47) also signed Jose Maria Gimenez (31, Atletico Madrid), Marc Casado (22, Barcelona), Adama Traore (30, West Ham United), Angelino (29, Roma) and Jonathan Asp Jensen (20, Bayern Munich) in the summer.