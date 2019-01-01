Atsu warns of player retirements should Ghana fail in Africa Cup of Nations quest

The Newcastle United ace speaks on the future of the Black Stars should their bid to rule the continent in Egypt end in futility

winger Christian Atsu believes some members of the team could call time on their international career should Ghana fail to win the (Afcon) in .

The Black Stars are seeking to end a 37-year wait for a continental title, having come close in reaching the final in the last six editions of the tournament and making the final in 2010 and 2015.

They have been drawn against cup holders , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F this time.

“This [winning the title] is what the whole country wants," star Atsu told Footballmadeinghana .

"We have not won this trophy for 37 years despite all the good players this country has produced.

“I think if we get all the support we need, we can win it this year.

"Because if we don’t win it, many people are going to retire."

Article continues below

On their 22nd appearance at the continental gathering, Ghana will open their campaign against Benin at the Ismailia Stadium on Tuesday.

The Black Stars will then take on Cameroon on June 29 and wrap up the group series against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.