Atletico to continue pursuit of Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno in January

Diego Simeone believes that the forward has all the necessary attributes to seamlessly slide into Los Colchoneros' tactical set-up

are preparing another swoop for 's Rodrigo Moreno in the winter transfer window, Goal can reveal, with Diego Simeone's side having failed in their attempts to land the attacker in the off-season.

Atleti's summer additions included the pricey Joao Felix, midfielder Marcos Llorente, Mario Hermoso, Felipe and Kieran Trippier. And, while Simeone is satisfied with his squad, the Argentine feels he is still missing an attacker.

Simeone is keen to add a versatile forward to his squad, one capable of playing anywhere along the front line that would be comfortable alternating with Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa and Joao Felix, and the Atletico coach believes Rodrigo to be that individual.

As previously published by Goal, Valencia owner Peter Lim and Atletico CEO Gil Marin, with super-agent Jorge Mendes acting as intermediary, agreed upon a deal that would see Rodrigo join the Spanish capital club for €60 million (£54m/$66m).

Part of that agreement, however, was that the deal would only go through if Angel Correa was offloaded by Atleti. That failed to happen, meaning Rodrigo had to stay in Valencia as his potential move to the Wanda Metropolitano fell through.

Indeed, it is understood that the international was so confident that the deal would happen that he gave his farewells to Los Che team-mates at Mestalla.

Article continues below

Lim left his Liga rivals with plenty of time to come up with the cash, waiting patiently until the final moments of the transfer window, but the funds never materialised and Rodrigo returned to work under Marcelino, at least until January.

It remains to be seen how highly Valencia will value the player that they put a €60m price tag on this summer, but what is certain is that Simeone sees Rodrigo as the man to complete his squad plans and that Lim would definitely sell if the club's valuation is met.

Atletico currently top the standings in with nine points, gaining three wins from three games as they began their season in inspired form. The Rojiblancos return to domestic action after the international break with a trip to on September 14.