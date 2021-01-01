Atletico reveal Suarez injury in potential blow to La Liga title hopes

The Rojiblancos are sweating on the fitness of a prized asset heading into the business end of the campaign

Atletico Madrid have been dealt a potential blow in their pursuit of the Liga title after revealing that Luis Suarez has picked up an injury.

Suarez had to withdraw from the club's latest training session on Monday after suffering a knock, with head coach Diego Simeone now sweating on his fitness ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

Atletico have confirmed the news via their official website, but have not been able to give a specific timeframe for his recovery.

What's been said?

"Luis Suarez has suffered a muscle injury in his left leg," the club's statement reads.

"Our player, after feeling some discomfort in training this Wednesday, underwent tests with the club's medical services that confirmed the injury of the Uruguayan international.

"It is pending evolution."

📋 @LuisSuarez9 has suffered a muscle injury to the left leg. The striker is pending response to treatment.



ℹ https://t.co/OoFISqpj0Z — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 7, 2021

What games could Suarez miss?

Suarez was already unavailable for selection for Atletico's next La Liga fixture against Real Betis on Sunday due to suspension, but could now be facing an even longer spell on the sidelines.

The Spanish top-flight leaders are due to welcome Eibar to the Wanda Metropolitano seven days later, before wrapping up their April schedule with games against Huesca and Athletic Bilbao.

Supporters will hope that Suarez can make a full recovery in time for a crucial meeting with fellow title rivals Barcelona on May 9, with there little margin error remaining for Simeone's men after their inconsistent recent run of form.

The state of play at the top of La Liga

Atletico were 10 points clear at the Liga summit back in January, but that gap now stands at just a single point following their 1-0 loss to Sevilla last weekend.

Barca have won their last six games to move into second, with Real Madrid sitting just two points further back in third with nine matches remaining.

Article continues below

Suarez's importance to Atletico

Suarez has been the main driving force behind Atletico's latest title tilt, having been snapped up from Barca for just €6 million last summer.

The Uruguayan frontman has hit 19 goals in 26 La Liga outings so far this term, and is currently joint-second in the race for the Pichichi - four goals behind former team-mate Lionel Messi.

Further reading