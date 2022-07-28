Atletico Madrid told how to sign Ronaldo as Tebas makes La Liga return plea

Ronaldo insists on leaving Manchester United to play in the Champions League next season

La Liga president Javier Tebas would like to have Cristiano Ronaldo back in the competition but is unsure if it is feasible for Atletico Madrid to bring him to the Wanda Metropolitano. The Portuguese held a meeting with Erik ten Hag, former boss Sir Alex Ferguson along with his Jorge Mendes at Carrington on Wednesday and reiterated his desire to leave the club for greener pastures.

Ronaldo spent the best years of his career at Real Madrid lighting up La Liga with his skills and goals and Tebas wants to see the prolific forward doing that again in Spain.

What did Javier Tebas say about Ronaldo's probable La Liga return?

"I would like to see Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga," he stated.

However, he is unsure if Atletico have the required financial muscle to pull off a deal of this magnitude.

"Whether it is feasible or not for Atletico Madrid, I do not know. They will have to make some exits if they want to bring in this player. But to make room for a player of this level, you have to make room for some players," he added.

Tebas also opined that Real Madrid are still the favourites to win La Liga, despite Barcelona making some statement signings such as Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha.

"Real Madrid are the league and Champions League champions. On the field, they have already shown the level they have. Barcelona have made great additions and will give a tough fight, but Real Madrid are the current champions and none of its great players have left," he said.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo join Atletico Madrid?

Although Ronaldo wants to join a side which will provide him with the opportunity to compete in the Champions League, Atletico President Enrique Cerezo has categorically denied that the Rojiblancos will make a bid for the forward.

His first denial came on July 20 after the team dinner at a restaurant in Madrid where he addressed the question about Ronaldo's link with Atleti.

"You have to ask me more difficult questions. To easy questions, simple answers. It is considered answered," was his cryptic response.

"We are here for dinner, an early season dinner, with a wonderful squad, sensational players and a fantastic manager," he added. "We have everything, what more can we ask for?"

A week later, Cerezo minced no words to make it clear that Atletico are not in a position to sign Ronaldo.

"I've said it many times. I don't know who invented the story about Cristiano. But I'll tell you, it's practically impossible for him to come to Atletico Madrid," Cerezo told reporters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a group of Atletico Madrid supporters has written an open letter voicing their displeasures over the move. A banner reading "CR7 not welcome", was flashed at the pre-season friendly against Numancia.

As things stand it is complicated for Ronaldo to manufacture a move to Atletico Madrid.