Atletico Madrid midfielder Partey replaces Inter Milan's Asamoah as Ghana deputy

New Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has named three players who will be leading the team under his reign

midfielder Thomas Partey has taken over from Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah as deputy skipper but attacker Andre Ayew has maintained his place as the main captain.

Twenty-seven-year-old Partey, who made his international debut in 2016, and Ayew, are expected to lead the Black Stars through the remainder of 2022 and the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The new development, as settled on by new national team coach CK Akonnor, was announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Sunday.

"The Technical team of the senior national team, the Black Stars, upon a broad consultation, has maintained Andre Ayew as captain of the side," the GFA published on their official website.

"The Swansea City attacker who led Ghana to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in , maintains his position as leader of the team despite changes at the technical realm of the senior national team.

"In a related development, Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid has been appointed as first vice-captain while Richard Ofori steps in as second vice-captain.

"The trio will lead the team as the Black Stars go through the remaining Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers as well as the qualifying games for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in and subsequent tournaments."

Initially deputy Ghana skipper, Ayew was handed the Ghana armband by then Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah ahead of the 2019 Afcon in .

Appiah also named Asamoah as deputy skipper.

Ayew's promotion happened under controversial circumstances as predecessor Asamoah Gyan sensationally retired from international football over his displeasure after being stripped of the captaincy.

The former Sunderland forward, who was instead handed the more advisory 'general captain' role usually held by a senior member of the team, however, rescinded his retirement decision and joined the Black Stars squad for Afcon.

The tournament ultimately ended in a disappointing Round of 16 elimination for the four-time champions.

In the twilight of their careers, 34-year-old Gyan and deputy skipper Kwadwo Asamoah, 31, have both not received a call-up since the continental showpiece in Egypt over a year ago, prompting rumours about a near-end of their international careers and an imminent makeover in the Black Stars leadership positions.

Akonnor replaced Appiah as new Ghana coach in January but he is yet to lead the team into action in nine months owing to the international calendar disruptions by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Black Stars will return to action with an Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan in November.