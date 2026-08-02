Atlético Madrid are preparing to enter complex negotiations for Manchester City's English winger Jack Grealish, 30, in what could prove the most extraordinary and complicated deal of the summer. Sporting director Mateu Alemany faces huge financial hurdles to get it done.

Britain's "The Sun" revealed that Grealish is now on Atlético's radar. He no longer figures in the plans of Manchester City's new manager Enzo Maresca, particularly after his loan spell at Everton ended, which opens the door to a permanent departure from the Etihad.

Simeone approves the deal

Alemany has secured the approval of manager Diego Pablo Simeone to sign the Englishman. The Argentine believes the Birmingham native would slot perfectly into his system, playing on the left wing, linking the lines and adding a technical touch in the final third.

Part of Alemany's ambitious plan is to build a team capable of reclaiming titles after a disappointing season. The Rojiblancos crashed out in the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League semi-final, then dropped out of the La Liga title race early.

Having signed Alejandro Grimaldo, Morten Hjulmand and Kang-in Lee, Alemany now prepares his next big move for Grealish, hoping to bridge the gap that stopped a good season from becoming one full of silverware.

Huge financial challenges

The biggest challenge lies in the eye-watering cost. Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 for 117.5 million euros, on a huge contract that complicates any exit from the club.

So far, Atlético have not settled on an official offer. The costs make the deal a genuine test for Alemany, and a loan, a purchase option or a wage-sharing agreement may prove the ideal route to getting it over the line.

Fierce competition for the English winger

Rivals are circling. Everton and Aston Villa are monitoring his situation closely, while several clubs in the Saudi League and the American League could table far higher financial offers.

To land him, Atlético must sell their sporting project, the lure of Champions League football and a leading role in Simeone's side. That demands serious negotiating skill from Alemany.

Alemany, an expert in complex negotiations

Mateu Alemany, the executive director from the Balearic Islands, has a reputation for cracking complex negotiations and seizing opportunities as the window nears its close. Should Manchester City decide to let the player go without a satisfactory offer on the table, Atlético may bide their time before pouncing.