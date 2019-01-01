Atlanta United sign United States international Hyndman on loan

The midfielder will hope to rejuvenate his career with the MLS champions, having struggled after a move to Bournemouth

have secured the signing of United States international Emerson Hyndman on loan for the remainder of the season, the side have announced.

The Bournemouth midfielder will be eligible to feature for the reigning MLS champions when the league’s secondary transfer window opens July 9.

Atlanta also has the option to make the move for the 23-year-old permanent at the end of the 2019 season for an undisclosed fee.

, who held Hyndman’s discovery rights, received $200,000 in general allocation money as well as an international slot for 2019 and 2020 from Atlanta in order to complete the move.

“We’re excited to bring a talented young player like Emerson in to bolster our midfield,” Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement.

“In addition to his technical, on-the-ball abilities, he performed well in two physically-demanding leagues in the Scottish Premiership and English Championship.”

The Dallas-born Hyndman spent time in Dallas’ academy as a teenager but departed for at age 15 back in 2011.

Hyndman would eventually make his Fulham debut in the Championship in the 2014-15 season, playing in nine league games that season.

After another season with the Cottagers, Hyndman signed on free transfer with Bournemouth in the Premier League, but endured a trying time with the Cherries.

Injuries at inopportune times left him unable to break into Eddie Howe’s squad, and his first season saw him go out on loan to – the high point of his career to date.

Hyndman did well at Ibrox Stadium netting four times in 13 Premiership games for the club, but returned to Bournemouth that summer with Howe hoping for the midfielder to crack the first-team squad.

But Hyndman was unable to do so, and was limited to just one Premier League appearance, his first, in the 2017-18.

Last season was more of the same for Hyndman, and after a singular appearance in the Premier League in the first half of the campaign, headed on loan to again for the second half, this time with .

However, Hyndman’s stint with Hibernian was far less successful than his one at Rangers, with him scoring just once in 15 appearances.

He will now look to get his career back on track with the reigning MLS Cup champions, who are in fourth in the Eastern Conference and moving up the table after a slow start.

Hyndman was also a regular contributor for the United States at the youth levels but has only two senior caps to date with the .