'Roy Krishna masterclass' - ATK Mohun Bagan's big-game player steps up at the highest stage

ATK Mohun Bagan have hit the top gear at the correct juncture of the season...

Big players step-up at the biggest stage and that is exactly what Roy Krishna did on Friday in the Kolkata derby as ATK Mohun Bagan rode his brilliance to do the double over their rivals in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

ATK Mohun Bagan looked determined to get three points right from the off and played like a well-oiled unit. Coach Antonio Habas tweaked his usual 4-4-2 formation as he fielded the team in an attacking 3-4-3 formation with Marcelinho, David Williams and Roy Krishna upfront.

The Mariners took the game to their opponent and picked up an early goal. East Bengal's strategy of playing a high-line in defence totally backfired as Roy Krishna outpaced the Red and Golds defenders to latch on to a long ball.

Robbie Fowler's side took a lot of time to settle into the game and they started showing intent only after conceding the first goal. East Bengal are a team that are known to keep the ball on the ground and play possession-based football, but on Friday they took a completely different approach. They focused more on thumping long balls from their midfield which proved to be a disaster.

The Red and Golds' talisman Bright Enobakhare was kept silent for the majority of the game as he failed to break his marker Pritam Kotal's strict vigilance. The India international defender made sure that the Nigerian attacker did not have the freedom to showcase his dribbling abilities much.

Even when on occasions Bright managed to go past Kotal, he held on to the balls for far too long and did not release it on time and bring his teammates into play.

ATK Mohun Bagan should have carried the lead at half time especially after the way they dominated proceedings in the first 45 minutes but slowed down their intensity and allowed East Bengal to have more possession and it backfired. The parity was restored in an anticlimactic manner when Tiri's attempt to clear Raju Gaikwad's long throw-in went into his own net.

East Bengal's defence has been a concern for them throughout this season but their performance in the Kolkata derby was arguably one of their worst. In front of a potent attack like ATK Mohun Bagan's, the Red and Golds backline should have been more cautious but instead, they tried to play it out from the back which proved to be a blunder.

It could be said that the second goal was a gift from Danny Fox while for the third, three defenders failed to unsettle Javi Hernandez who outjumped them all and scored.

Antonio Habas blanked the opposition with his tactical astuteness which proved to be the difference between the two rivals in the end. His game reading, and ability to switch strategies in between matches made sure East Bengal could never really settle.

ATK Mohun Bagan have now scored 13 goals in their last five matches and have collected the full 15 points. They have hit top gear at the right time of the season and are now looking favourites to finish at the top of the table at the end of the league stage.