ATK Mohun Bagan: Prabir Das, Sk Sahil tested positive for Coronavirus

ATK Mohun Bagan are set to the play their AFC Cup games in the Maldives...

ATK Mohun Bagan players Prabirs Das and Sk Sahil have tested positive for Coronavirus ahead of their AFC Cup 2021 group stage fixtures, Goal has learnt.

The Mariners underwent COVID-19 tests in a private hospital in Kolkata on May 7 before they travel to the Maldives.

Other than Prabir and Sahil, a third player has also tested positive as the Mariners prepare for their Group D games which are scheduled to go ahead as planned in the Maldives.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has decided to go ahead and conduct the matches even after the Maldives FA had initiated talks with the AFC to postpone the games due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

There is doubt over the arrival of the foreign contingent of ATK Mohun Bagan. Roy Krishna, Carl McHugh and David Williams are also likely to miss the competition.

ATK Mohun Bagan custodian Arindam Bhattacharya is also likely to stay back in Kolkata as his mother has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at the moment.