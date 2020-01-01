Impressive ATK down FC Goa in top-of-the-table clash

Pritam Kotal and Jayersh Rane scored as ATK secured full points at home against FC Goa...

made a big statement in the title race with a 2-0 win against on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Pritam Kotal (47') and Jayesh Rane (88') wrote their names onto the scoresheet as ATK climbed to the top of the table over FC Goa owing to a superior goal difference.

ATK made just one change in their lineup with Jobby Justin replacing Balwant Singh. Sergio Lobera, on the other hand, brought in Seiminlen Doungel and Manvir Singh on the flanks replacing Jackichand Singh and Brandon Fernandes.

It was an end-to-end match right from the off as both teams played a high-tempo game. While FC Goa had more of the ball, ATK preferred to press high in the attacking third.

Both teams had their fair share of chances to score an opening goal but failed to break the deadlock in the first half. Credit must be given to defenders on either side who did a solid job.

With regulars like Jackichand Singh and Brandon Fernandes missing on the flanks, Ferran Corominas and Hugo Boumous did not get enough support in the attacking third. ATK, on the other hand, once again missed the flamboyance of David Williams upfront.