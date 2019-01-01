ATK head coach Antonio Habas - Maybe Chennaiyin deserved a goal

Antonio Habas wasn't satisfied with the performance of his team...

Antonio Habas's nicked a 1-0 win against Chennaiyin to register their second consecutive win in the (ISL) on Wednesday at the JLN Stadium.

It was one-way traffic in Chennai towards the end of the game as the hosts put pressure on the visitors' defence after a David Williams strike put ATK into a lead in the 47th minute.

"I am happy with the squad. But I am not happy with the game. But we made a lot of individual errors in our football. Positive thing is that we won the match. We had to suffer today. More important thing is to score. But we have to improve. Maybe the team today was tired," Habas said after the game.

"In the first half, Chennaiyin had one chance. Then we had a bad offside decision go against us. We made a lot of mistakes in the second half. We were tired. But the team is positive and we are solid. One day, you might win 5-0 but on another day it might not be. You have to respect the opponent. They caused us a lot of problems. Sometimes, the team has to suffer.

"The team could not cope with the pace of the game today. The conclusion for me is we have to pick up wins. Maybe Chennaiyin deserved one goal but this is football. We deserved more goals in Kerala but we lost the match. Now they are in a difficult situation."

Michael Soosairaj once again featured as a left wing-back for ATK and it looks like that is going to be the new role for the former Chennai City winge under Habas.

"I am very happy with Soosairaj. He has a very important role and he is growing every match. He is now a full-back or a wing-back. He has to support his teammates. He has to attack when the ball is with us and defend when it is with their opponents."