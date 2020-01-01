ATK: No Atletico? No problem for Antonio Habas

ATK and Antonio Habas reunited for a third season, this time without Atletico Madrid watching over the duo...

With three games left in the sixth season of (ISL), Antonio Habas' have more or less secured their place in the playoffs and are looking favourites to go all the way.

The two-time champions are indebted to Habas for their first ISL trophy in 2014 but this time around, it's been a different role altogether for the head coach at ATK.

If ATK lands their third ISL title this year, full credit should go to the Spanish coach. But wasn't that the case in their first two successful years as well? Not quite.

This is where the involvement of has to be highlighted. Their approach to Indian football was impressive as the Spanish club made it a point to supply the Kolkata-based franchise with whatever they need, including the head coach, coaching staff and foreign players.

And from 2014, until they exited the field in 2016, the club ran the show for their Indian pet project, Atletico de Kolkata. Atletico not only brought in good players but also did enough behind the scenes to keep them fit and healthy. It was remarkable how ATK struggled with injuries after the exit of the foreign club and it's been documented here.

This is where Antonio Habas' work at ATK stands out this season. He has assumed full control over the squad and has tailored success according to his style. He was appointed in May 2019 and has since overseen deals to bring in an excellent crop of foreign players, including A-League topscorer Roy Krishna, David Williams and Javier Hernandez. He has had to execute the man-management aspect of coaching to perfection, with stars like Edu Garcia spending the first few games of the season on the bench.

ATK has a big squad and big is not always better. There is more responsibility to keep everyone happy and motivated. Smallest dressing room issues can distract the first-team and derail a successful journey. But Habas has been the boss at ATK this season and there is no reason why he can't do the same at ATK- . Unlike his first two seasons, this season is fully Antonio Habas' work.