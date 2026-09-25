Athekame: "I’m at Lyon now, but I want to return to AC Milan"

Zachary Athekame left AC Milan on loan this summer. The Swiss full-back joined Olympique Lyon on a straight loan under Paulo Fonseca and has made a big enough impression to earn a call-up from head coach Murat Yakin to the senior Switzerland national team. The structure of the deal also suggests AC Milan could still look to rely on him again in the near future.





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HIS WORDS - Speaking from the Swiss national team's training camp, Zachary Athekame told RSI exactly what he wants from the future: "I look positively on my first season with AC Milan. I settled in well, it was a new league, more tactical. Then there was a change in the dugout, I spoke with the new manager and decided to change shirts. I felt very good in Milan, I am an AC Milan player. Now I am in Lyon, but I would like to return