Atalanta, Ahanor to Chelsea is a done deal: €48 million on the way

Honest Ahanor says goodbye to Italy and joins Chelsea: Atalanta have completed the sale of the Italian defender, who leaves Bergamo after just one season.





Atalanta have completed a major outgoing deal. As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, the sale of the 2008-born player, who arrived from Genoa in the summer of 2025, is now finalised. He leaves Bergamo after just one season in Nerazzurri colours and heads to the Premier League.













According to Fabrizio Romano, the 18-year-old defender leaves Atalanta and joins Chelsea for £40 million in total, with the agreement done and the green light given for medicals and signatures. Honest could be sent to another club for this season, not Atalanta at least for now, before arriving at Chelsea from June 2027.