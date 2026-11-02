At the age of 50: Jude Bellingham's father scores a historic seven goals

Mark Bellingham, father of England star Jude, stole the spotlight with seven goals on his debut for the England over-50s veterans team, capping a remarkable weekend for the family that also saw sons Jude and Jobe shine.

Deployed in attack against the Republic of Ireland last Saturday in Cambridgeshire, the 50-year-old bagged six goals in the first half. He added another plus an assist after the break, helping England to a 13-1 rout.

The match marked Mark's first appearance in an England shirt after a maiden call-up to the Three Lions. His long non-professional career had taken him to 22 clubs over 17 years, including Leamington and Bromsgrove Sporting, and he turned out for Cheltenham Town and Newport County in the late 1990s.

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Mark retired from football in 2019 but kept playing in veterans' tournaments, before deciding to return to the pitch against Ireland.

His heroics completed a notable weekend for the Bellingham family. Jude scored his 50th goal for Real Madrid in the 3-0 win over Racing Santander, while younger brother Jobe produced a standout display for Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich, a game that finished 2-2, according to the Mirror newspaper.

Analysts hailed Jobe's showing as his best for Dortmund since his move to Germany 15 months earlier. He could not get on the scoresheet, though, with the referee chalking off his effort for a foul by teammate Carney Chukwuemeka.

Jude and Jobe have both praised their father's role in supporting them during the early days of their careers in Birmingham, where Mark stayed by their side every step of the way to the top of the game.

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