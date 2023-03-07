At Orlando Pirates, I went 10 games without making the 20-man squad - Ndlovu explains exit decision

SuperSport United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu has detailed the frustrations he endured at Orlando Pirates, forcing him to submit a transfer request.

Ndlovu left Pirates for SuperSport last September

He had spent three seasons with the Bucs

He explains why he left Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? A few weeks into the current season, Ndlovu ended his three-year stint with the Buccaneers and signed for SuperSport. He had joined Pirates from Maritzburg at the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign and made 15 appearances across all competitions.

He was to enjoy more game time the following term, featuring in 38 games, including in the Caf Confederation Cup.

But things started falling apart for him last season when he played just 14 matches and came off the bench in most of them.

WHAT NDLOVU SAID: “I had to choose between staying and not playing, or reviving my career, said Ndlovu as per Phakaaathi.

“I decided to move and get a deal here at SuperSport because at Pirates, I went 10 games without making a 20-man squad and that is frustrating. If you know that you are one of the better midfielders in the PSL, you rate yourself as a player because of the things you did.

“I have never been in the wrong. I have always behaved and pitched to training on time and I always tried to do my part even if I was not playing. It was very easy to approach the management to allow me to move because I told them that I feel like I am falling.

“You have to really go with what works for you and you also need to know if the coach is going to use you. I have not been a regular at Pirates and it has been a struggle.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndlovu’s situation is similar to the one experienced by Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa who says he alsogrew frustrated after struggling for game time. Looking for playing opportunities elsewhere, Lepasa handed in a loan transfer request and has been reunited with Ndlovu at SuperSport.

Lepasa joins other prominent Pirates players who are out on loan like Tshegofatso Mabasa who is at Sekhukhune United. Tebogo Tlolane is at Maritzburg United while Bongani Sam was loaned out to Swallows FC.

WHAT NEXT FOR NDLOVU? Ndlovu joined SuperSport permanently on a season-long deal with the option of extending for a further year. He will be hoping to convince Matsatsantsa coach Gavin Hunt to extend his stay at the club.