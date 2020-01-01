At Mamelodi Sundowns I am guaranteed trophies - Why Maboe snubbed Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates

The Downs man arrived at Chloorkop from Maritzburg United at the beginning of last season amid interest in him from the Soweto giants

forward Lebohang Maboe says a culture of success lured him to join Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their Premier Soccer League ( ) rivals and .

After missing just one league match for in the 2017/18 season during which he scored an unconvincing two goals, Maboe attracted interest from the three traditional South African giants.

But it was Sundowns who won his signature and the forward says the Brazilians guaranteed him a Caf adventure and trophies, in an apparent acknowledgement that Pirates and Chiefs have been struggling for major silverware in recent seasons.

"Sundowns showed far more interest than other clubs. I was convinced that if I join this club, I would play in Africa and I have since played in Africa. Sundowns were the right team for me to join," said Maboe as per Sun Sport.

"At Sundowns you are also guaranteed that you are going to win two or more stories every season."

Maboe won the league title in his first season at Downs as Chiefs continued to look for their first league title since 2015, while Pirates have not been crowned champions since 2012.

During his debut Downs season, Maboe was the Brazilians top goal scorer with eight league goals and this season he has already helped them to the Telkom Knockout trophy.

But it is not all smooth in his second season at Chloorkop in which has managed just a goal in 17 PSL appearances and none in Cup games so far, a record that has not impressed Sundowns supporters.

This has seen him become a subject of booing by Downs fans and he appears to understand the supporters' displeasure with him.

"I knew there was pressure [at Sundowns], but it was going to help me grow by getting experience of playing in Africa. I don't regret coming here. It's the best decision I ever took," Maboe said.

The attacker also struggled in the Caf Champions League this season, as he featured in seven matches and failed to find the back of the net.

Another PSL title could, however, console him if the season is resumed as Downs are four points behind log leaders Chiefs, having played a game less, in their bid for a third straight league title.