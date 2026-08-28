According to Sky, Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Rafael Leao, while the Turkish champions have also agreed a deal with AC Milan over the Portuguese forward's move to Istanbul. Only a few details still need to be settled before the transfer can be officially announced.

Leao is set to sign a four-year contract at Galatasaray until 2030 and earn a basic net salary of 10 million euros per year. Bonuses would come on top. According to Sky, Leao will travel to Istanbul on Saturday to complete the move.

AC Milan will receive around 43 million euros for Leao, who had already made his desire to leave public at the end of May and played no part in the plans of new coach Ruben Amorim. With bonus payments, the fee could yet rise to 45 million euros, according to Sky , while Milan are also said to have secured a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Have Galatasaray ever paid more for a player than for Rafael Leao?

Leao would become the second most expensive signing in Galatasaray's history, with the Turks having paid more only for Victor Osimhen (75 million euros). Gala also apparently faced competition from city rivals Fenerbahce in the race for the 27-year-old, with Aston Villa most recently seemingly trying to intervene. According to Sky, however, Leao was unable to reach an agreement with the English Champions League participants.

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His contract with Milan would have remained valid until 2028. The attacker had played for the Rossoneri since 2019, scoring 80 goals in 291 competitive matches. His biggest success was winning the Italian league title in 2022, to which Leao made a major contribution.

At Galatasaray, the Portugal international would become a new high-profile rival for Leroy Sane. The Germany international, who arrived from Bayern Munich in 2025, has so far failed to live up to the high expectations and was criticised for his performance in the disappointing 2-2 against promoted side Corum at the start of the new season. In the 4-0 win at Erzurumspor on matchday two, Sane then came on only as a substitute.