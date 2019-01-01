At Kaizer Chiefs everyone has license to go forward - Manyama

The Alexandra-born player has spoken about his new role at Amakhosi and he feels playing in a deeper role may be his natural position

attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama doesn't see a problem in his new role since the arrival of Ernst Middendorp at the club.

Manyama blossomed as an attacker at before going abroad, and he was signed by Amakhosi to help ease the pressure in the striking department at the start of last season.

However, Middendorp has consistently deployed him in a deeper role in recent weeks with Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic leading the attack alongside Khama Billiat.

Manyama admits it hasn't been easy but he is embracing the challenge, saying it may be his natural position.

"It's not such a bad thing to move a bit lower down the field because the coach is the one that instructs us on how we must play," Manyama told the media.

"It has helped me a lot in terms of how he has told me to play this new role. It’s not easy, but it has looked like I am natural in that position," he said.

The international said playing a further behind doesn't mean he shouldn't go forward and help in attack, and perhaps it is for this reason he has scored three goals for Chiefs this season.

"But everyone has a license to go forward. It’s about working together and knowing there are no limitations in terms of the role you play," continued Manyama.

"It doesn’t mean if Willard Katsande because he is more defensive-minded, has to stay back and I or George Maluleka go forward. No, if he gets the chance to go forward then he goes and we cover him. It also comes with a lot of experience between the three of us."